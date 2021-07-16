Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Summer Forecast for your Finally Friday

Forecast
Forecast(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Waking up to a warm start this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. A few clouds remain from overnight, leaving us with sunshine for the morning hours today. Fog may be an issue, yet again, for a few travelers this AM.

Things will quickly heat up as we go into the afternoon hours today with highs near 90. Sunshine for a good chunk of your day, but showers and storms are still possible rolling through the afternoon.

The Valley could pick up a tenth to a quarter of an inch before the day is over.

Showers become a little more widespread over the weekend with better storm chances Sunday.

The extended forecast shows the same soggy pattern, but with cooler temperatures for next week!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone...
Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Latest News

Another humid day with possible scattered showers for your weekend
Another humid day with possible scattered showers for your weekend
A hot and humid Thursday
A hot and humid Thursday
Next 12 hours
Hot and Humid Thursday
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.