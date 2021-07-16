Deals
Rhonda Carlson set for guilty plea hearing on several counts of capital murder charges

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wife who testified against her husband to avoid the death penalty appeared in court on Thursday.

Rhonda Carlson will plead guilty to several counts of capital murder in a horrific crime.

She is the wife of Christopher Henderson, the man convicted of murdering his other wife, Kristin Henderson, and several family members in 2015. Carlson is accused of helping Christopher Henderson kill them.

Last month, Carlson testified against her former husband, Christopher Henderson.

The jury found Henderson guilty on 15 counts of capital murder charges after brutally killing five people before burning their home in New Market.

The jury recommended the death penalty.

Carlson made a deal with the prosecutors to testify against her husband- and avoid the death penalty.

On the stand in Henderson’s trial, she said she did not take part in the actual murders; but knew about the plot and helped him.

“The decision came in after we reviewed all of the evidence we realize that yes she absolutely is copiable, she absolutely participated, but from the surveillance timing that we put out in the Henderson there is no way she could have actively participated in the brutal just heinous things that happened in that house as far as stabbing Clayton, stabbing the baby,” said Assistant District Attorney Shauna Barnett.

Kristin Henderson’s family was not at the hearing, but Barnett said she will have the family there for the actual guilty plea in September.

“The family has been so strong and supportive and respectful of this process despite how it pulls people in every different direction. Of course, it does help to not have to sit through another round of the autopsy photos and things like that. If she did want her trial, we probably weren’t going to have it this fall. It would be drug out,” said Barnett.

Carlson’s guilty plea will be on September 26 at 1:30 p.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

