One killed in car vs motorcycle wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and car in Limestone County Friday afternoon.

According to officials with East Limestone County Fire, a biker collided with a vehicle, resulting in one death.

It happened near the intersection of Keeton Road and Menefee Road just before 4 p.m.

The cause of this accident and the identity of the person who was killed have not yet been released. WAFF is on the scene to get you more deails.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.