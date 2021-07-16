Deals
One killed in car vs motorcycle wreck in Limestone County

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and car in Limestone County Friday afternoon.

According to officials with East Limestone County Fire, a biker collided with a vehicle, resulting in one death.

It happened near the intersection of Keeton Road and Menefee Road just before 4 p.m.

The cause of this accident and the identity of the person who was killed have not yet been released. WAFF is on the scene to get you more deails.

