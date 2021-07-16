Deals
Jury expected to be seated Friday in Limestone County Sheriff’s trial

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Potential jurors are expected to head to Athens High School Friday morning for the wrap-up of jury selection.

About 102 of those potential jurors will be narrowed down to 12 with three additional alternates.

Thursday we saw more of the jury selection proceedings. It became clear many potential jurors who came in on Thursday know about this case. Quite a few of those potential jurors expressed fond feelings for Sheriff Mike Blakely.

Some of those people who had strong opinions of the sheriff stated they can remain impartial. Some potential jurors were excused because they felt that if they were chosen, they could not put aside their biases.

Sheriff Blakely is facing 11 charges with ten of those being felonies. He’s accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from Sheriff’s Office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from sheriff’s office employees.

Opening statements are expected to start Friday at the courthouse after a jury is seated.

