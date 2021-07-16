Caught on Camera: Limestone deputies rescue boy from creek

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Department is sharing video of a dramatic water rescue that unfolded Thursday evening.

This happened in the Richland Creek at Easter Ferry Road at Morris Road in Elkmont. The time stamp on the deputy’s body cam shows this all happened around 6:00 p.m.

The video shows two men in the water pushing the victim onto the shore where a deputy was waiting. The group pull the victim onto the ground and revive him. The victim’s face is blacked out in the video to preserve his privacy. We’ve not been told the victim’s age, but investigators confirm he’s a male juvenile. According to the sheriff’s department, Athens EMS and the Elkmont Volunteer Fire Department were all on the scene to help. We’re told the victim was alert and then carried over difficult terrain to a waiting ambulance. That ambulance met with a MedFlight helicopter who rushed him to Huntsville Hospital.

