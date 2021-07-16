Deals
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate is climbing, ADPH concerned

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The COVID positivity rate is climbing in our state.

Right now, it’s the highest it’s been since February and state health officials are worried about this increase calling the trend “very disturbing.”

“Just a few weeks ago, we were under 3% or so, and now we’re back up to 7.7%, and that’s our official number as of July the 10th, and we do expect that to go even higher.”

District Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers, said this trend is worrisome because positivity rates are a good indicator of how much of the virus is circulating in the community, which could lead to more hospitalizations.

She said counties throughout the state are still meeting testing goals, but demand for testing is lower than in previous months, making the situation even more dire.

“We really are hovering just under a thousand new cases in that state of Alabama, and just a few weeks ago, we had a few hundred cases,” Dr. Landers said.

Low vaccination rates, unvaccinated people not following recommended guidelines, and more people being out and about are just some of the factors Dr. Landers said is contributing to the problem.

“I certainly think that we are headed in a very bad direction, but the one thing that I want to continue to remind Alabamians is that we have the opportunity to turn this around. We can reverse course here, we can get back to where we were in terms of our hospitalizations and our percent positivity if more people will step up and join the rest of the Alabamians who have already been vaccinated,” Dr. Landers explained.

Dr. Landers is pleading with unvaccinated Alabamians to roll up their sleeves saying vaccinations are the only way to get ahead of this rising positivity rate.

