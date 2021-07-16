Deals
ADPH: Several COVID-19 outbreaks happening around the state

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Alabama. State health leaders says they are working several COVID-19 outbreaks. Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health calls it a “disturbing trend”.

Landers says to get ahead of more outbreaks, more people will need to do the things we’ve been told to do since the pandemic began: wear face masks, social distance, etc. especially if you are unvaccinated.

Landers is also making a personal plea for more people to get vaccinated. She says if that doesn’t happen, then we could be in for a rude awakening.

Landers says we have the power to change course with the vaccine.

“Even though it takes a few weeks, I mean we can reverse course here. We can get back to where we were in terms of our hospitalizations and our percent positivity if more people will step up and join the rest of the Alabamians who have already been vaccinated,” Dr. Landers said.

Landers believes we’re at a critical juncture right now with such a low vaccine rate and our numbers climbing. State health leaders are keeping a very close eye on this developing situation.

