Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during the dedication of the John L. Burton California Democratic Party Headquarters in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 16, 2014.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two California men have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital.

Authorities say the men hoped the bombing would be the first in a series of politically-motivated attacks.

Officials say the pair used multiple messaging apps to plan to attack targets they associated with Democrats after the November 2020 presidential election.

Their first intended target was the John L. Burton Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento.

One of the men is accused of reaching out to an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone...
Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent
Jamie Daniell Parker arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and...
Madison County woman arrested after infant dies from fentanyl exposure
Dennis Greer
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site
Madison County Sheriff's Office arrest two men for trafficking fentanyl
MCSO update the latest on Tuesday’s narcotics investigation, arrests in Huntsville
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide

Latest News

Bradley Beal shoots during practice for USA Basketball, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Las Vegas.
US-Australia basketball game canceled because of protocols
Masks optional at Madison Co. Schools; State school board member requests clarification from health officer
The Just 4 Kids Daycare dispute continues
48 Investigates: A Huntsville daycare dispute continues
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks as he meets with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in...
Fully vaccinated Americans may enter Canada as of mid-August