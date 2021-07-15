Two arrested in Huntsville narcotics investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “When they called me and said they got 4 ounces of fentanyl to me, that’s like getting 50 kilos of cocaine,” said Kevin Turner, Madison County Sheriff.

Jamall and Rayshad King are the two suspects who were arrested Tuesday after a police chase through Huntsville. The two are brothers from Birmingham. The pursuit ended at an apartment complex on Mastin Lake Road when the pair crashed and were taken into custody.

Four ounces of fentanyl were recovered, which Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner says is a lot.

“That’s enough to kill thousands and thousands of people in this community. It takes less than a pinky nail to kill you. They just don’t sell it as fentanyl, they cut and mix it with heroin to stretch their product,” said Turner.

Drug overdoses are a serious concern for HEMSI, which is the ambulance service in Madison County.

Don Webster said HEMSI responded to 763 overdoses last year. So far in 2021, there have been more than 500.

“We do know that fentanyl is a terrible situation, and people do not realize how dangerous it is. It takes very little to kill somebody. To me, it’s like playing with a loaded gun,” said Webster.

Deputies believe fentanyl killed a one-year-old child this week.

The baby’s grandmother, Jammie Parker, was arrested for chemical endangerment.

“All of you that are selling this product, selling fentanyl and selling this product, everybody that’s selling drugs in this community, everyone one you, yall know I know who you are. I’ve known you for years. I promise you; we are going to get you and arrest you for selling this dope and garbage to our kids,” said Turner.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.