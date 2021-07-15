TEC completes broadband project in rural areas in Colbert County

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Over 400 residential and business customers in west Colbert County will now have access to fast fiber internet thanks to TEC telecommunication’s Colbert County Community Broadband Project.

For many students in rural areas right here in Cherokee, struggles with broadband connectivity will no longer be an issue.

After a year and a half of students remote learning, Cherokee High School Assistant principal, Leah Lockett, knows what her students face all too well when it comes to connectivity issues

“When we first closed last year during the 2019 school year. We had a lot of kids who didn’t have access to internet whatsoever,” said Lockett.

TEC telecommunications has been on a mission to provide internet access to students, families and businesses facing those issues.

Now, installations are complete in more than 400 homes and businesses, specifically in the Allsboro, Mynot, Maud, Mhoontown, and Eagle Point communities.

“That broadband, it’s a game-changer for a lot of our kids,” said Lockett.

While a majority of students will be back in the classroom this fall, fast internet is still needed.

“Just in a regular school year, if your kids have to go to the orthodontist, they do miss class sometimes and this connectivity will allow them to come home from the orthodontist and take a look at what they missed in school so they don’t get behind while they are they so we’re lucky that all of our students will have Chromebooks to use this coming up school year. We will be a one to one so we’re incredibly lucky for that and that broadband makes it more feasible for our teachers to do more with the technology that we are provided,” said Lockett.

TEC was able to make these installations thanks to a $1.3 million grant through the U.S Department of Agriculture and investing an additional $1.3 million.

Lockett said this new access means new opportunities.

“That broadband really gives us a leg up on what we were able to do before,” said Lockett.

