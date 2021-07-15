Deals
Sheffield housing authority to receive $625K for blighted homes

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - “Some of the houses are occupied by homeless people. Some of the homes when they are abandoned become crack houses so that’s an issue for the police department and it just really causing the neighborhood to deteriorate quickly,” said Pam Fleming.

Leaders in Sheffield and within the Sheffield Housing Authority plan to restore or remove blighted homes around the city.

Sheffield housing authority will receive $625,000 in funding from Congressman Robert Aderholt to do this.

Pam Fleming with the Sheffield Housing Authority says the money is a much-needed boost.

“By working with the city, then these type of properties can be condemned and with these funds we’ll be able to take them down and remove them which will approve the neighborhoods that they’re in.” said Fleming.

The money will also help purchase and update foreclosed properties.

Those will be used for the Housing Choice voucher program, which helps families find homes in safe and affordable neighborhoods.

“We’ve been able to become a Moving to Work program which is very beneficial to the city of Sheffield and even Colbert County in being able to do projects like this. Some of the properties we will identify and hopefully can purchase that are salvageable. We can purchase those. Renovate them and then provide additional housing for low income families,” said Fleming.

