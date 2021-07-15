Deals
Rogersville man dies in Tuesday evening crash on Alabama 99

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has now identified a Rogersville man killed in a Tuesday evening crash.

ALEA Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. on July 13. Charles Edward Craig, age 86, sustained fatal injuries when his 2016 Nissan Versa failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Craig was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

The crash occurred on Alabama 99 near Salem Minor Hill Road, approximately 12 miles northwest of Athens. 

Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

