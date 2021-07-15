Deals
Pig helps African cat ‘King Sparta’ briefly escape zoo

By WRAL staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) – A pig and an exotic cat teamed up for a perfect escape from a North Carolina zoo this week.

Candid Cobb was driving her daughter home from softball practice Tuesday outside the Edgecombe County town of Pinetops when she saw a line of people in parked cars looking at something on the side of the highway.

“It’s definitely crazy,” she said. “You would not think to pass something of that sort just driving down the highway.”

Cobb didn’t recognize the animal because it was a serval, a species of cat native to Africa.

A few miles up the road, Bobbie Joe Abrams got a knock on the door from her friend.

“He was like, ‘This has got to be your cat down here,’” Abrams said.

Abrams runs It’s a Zoo Life, an exotic animal park where until that morning the serval – named King Sparta – had been safe in his enclosure.

Abrams rushed to the highway, where King Sparta had made his way near a woman’s house.

“So I asked her, I said, ‘I hate to ask you this, you have any raw meat, like raw chicken?’” Abrams said.

“She was like, ‘I do have some raw chicken.’ She goes in, gets a piece of raw chicken, comes out and I go, ‘Sparty! King Spartacus! Sparta!’ He comes right out, he smells the meat. I put it in the kennel and he walked right in and we brought him home.”

Sparta’s back in his pen now, but when Abrams was putting him inside, she realized he’d had an accomplice: a potbellied pig named Oliver, who had broken the gate open from the outside.

“And so he rooted and rooted,” Abrams said. “That rooter’s a solid muscle. He kept on and he pushed the door open. And so the pig was inside and the cat was gone.”

Abrams said the cat is domesticated and never posed a threat. Now, she’s just happy to have him back where he belongs.

The zoo said they’re keeping a watchful eye on both the cat and the pig going forward, and have separated their enclosures to stop any future escapes.

