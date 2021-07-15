Deals
North Alabamians show solidarity for Cuba

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A show of solidarity from local Cubans in the midst of turmoil in the country.

You may have seen footage of protests happening in Cuba. Protesters say they are fed up with shortages of basic needs and COVID-19 vaccines. This is the biggest anti-government demonstration in decades for Cubans.

Cubans in North Alabama gathered to celebrate history in the making. Karlene Nazario says her mother came to America when she was just a baby.

She says Cubans are struggling just to be free and get out from under a dictatorship. She says North Alabamians can help by sharing the stories. Nazario says this is Cuba’s moment.

“Cuba we see you. Keep luchando. Keep fighting. Keep fighting. It took this long. I know it’s hard but you have the support of so many others. There is only so much that we can do. We are here. We see you. We love you. Keep fighting,” says Nazario.

Luchando is a phrase Cubans use which means to fight the good fight despite the odds.

