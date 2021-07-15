Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County woman is now charged with two felonies.

Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone clinics she owns. (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Tammy Hand is accused of practicing medicine without a license at her Suboxone clinics.

WAFF 48 spoke with Hand in person off-camera when she told us she is innocent. She’s the owner of SOAR Addiction Recovery, but tells me a doctor is the one who sees all the patients, not her.

These clinics are meant to help people addicted to opioids get their life back on track.

Hand is now facing charges of Practicing Medicine Without a License and Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Both are felony offenses.

A representative with the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners says the Limestone County District Attorney’s office issued the warrant and charged Hand.

He says in part, “The charges relate to Ms. Hand’s prescribing of buprenorphine, also known as suboxone when she did not possess a license to do so. Ms. Hand is not licensed as a physician by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, nor has she ever been.”

WAFF 48 talked with Dr. Gary Adams, the medical director of the two SOAR clinics. He says Tammy Hand was arrested on July 6 at the Ardmore Clinic.

“Tammy was arrested for distributing a controlled substance but she only does that under my direction. The State Board investigator found no evidence of wrongdoing and actually complimented us on our charts. We did nothing wrong and are open for business,” Adams said.

During the pandemic, the state announced it would not impose penalties for noncompliance on controlled substances for health care providers who in good faith utilize telemedicine to care for their existing patients.

Both clinics utilize telemedicine.

On the same day Hand was arrested, the state returned to normal enforcement of all laws concerning prescribing controlled substances. Dr. Adams says Hand will sometimes electronically file prescriptions with his approval.

A representative with the Alabama DEA office in Birmingham says this is legal as long as the doctor reviews the prescription and signs it.

Hand’s attorney, Brent Woodall, also sent us a statement, saying he is eager to get into the courtroom to present a vigorous defense on these charges. And he’s confident Hand will be found innocent.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.