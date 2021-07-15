Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jury questioning continues in trial of Limestone County Sheriff

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday’s court proceedings for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely should look similar to Wednesday’s proceedings as jury selection continues.

On July 14, a group of potential jurors came in to be questioned as attorneys work to narrow down the jury pool to 12. Wednesday marked the first full day the media was allowed to watch the jury selection process. During yesterday’s court proceedings, it became clear several potential jurors either knew Sheriff Blakely or had personal connections to him.

Several potential jurors said they feel Sheriff Blakely is a good sheriff.

“He helped me with a situation he didn’t have to,” one potential juror said.

“Absolutely wonderful,” another reported.

“I think he is the salt of the earth,” a potential juror stated.

A potential juror even said he believes the trial is something that’s happened based on politics. Others though report regardless they can remain impartial if selected.

Sheriff Blakely is accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from sheriff’s office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from sheriff’s office employees.

As of now, a jury is expected to be seated Friday.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Daniell Parker arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and...
Madison County woman arrested after infant dies from fentanyl exposure
Dennis Greer
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site
Madison County Sheriff's Office arrest two men for trafficking fentanyl
MCSO update the latest on Tuesday’s narcotics investigation, arrests in Huntsville
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide
Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone...
Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent

Latest News

WAFF's Thursday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast - 6:45 a.m.
Limestone County Sheriff's jury selection continues Thursday
Limestone County Sheriff's jury selection continues Thursday
WAFF 48 News Today
WAFF 48 News Today
More heat and humidity today
Isolated afternoon storms again today with highs getting towards the 90s