Jury questioning continues in trial of Limestone County Sheriff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday’s court proceedings for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely should look similar to Wednesday’s proceedings as jury selection continues.

On July 14, a group of potential jurors came in to be questioned as attorneys work to narrow down the jury pool to 12. Wednesday marked the first full day the media was allowed to watch the jury selection process. During yesterday’s court proceedings, it became clear several potential jurors either knew Sheriff Blakely or had personal connections to him.

Several potential jurors said they feel Sheriff Blakely is a good sheriff.

“He helped me with a situation he didn’t have to,” one potential juror said.

“Absolutely wonderful,” another reported.

“I think he is the salt of the earth,” a potential juror stated.

A potential juror even said he believes the trial is something that’s happened based on politics. Others though report regardless they can remain impartial if selected.

Sheriff Blakely is accused of stealing campaign donations, taking personal loans from sheriff’s office funds without paying interest, and soliciting money from sheriff’s office employees.

As of now, a jury is expected to be seated Friday.

