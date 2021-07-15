Isolated afternoon storms again today with highs getting towards the 90s!

Happy Thursday! Another day with storm chances across the Valley but heavier rain is more likely this weekend.

Another warm and muggy start this morning and we are going to stay that way all day today. We are seeing areas of fog across the Valley this morning, some spots with very dense fog. Temperatures this morning are into the low 70s and will climb into the upper 80s as we move into the middle of the day today and into the afternoon. Some spots may even make it to 90-degrees with the right amount of sunshine. Humidity will stay high through the day today as well, making it feel more like the mid to upper 90s with the heat index. Isolated storms are possible once again this afternoon, but just like yesterday, they will be very isolated. Those that do see rain will see some heavy rainfall at times, with gusty winds possible too.

We will have a better possibility at seeing storms each day through the weekend, with storms possible Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Despite the rain & storms, our temperatures will stay warm into the mid-80s for each day. While it doesn’t look like it will rain all day, it does look like it will be a wet weekend with on and off storms. Keep checking back for more updates as we move through the weekend.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.