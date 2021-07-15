Humid Thursday Afternoon

Deals
By Abigail Degler
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Showers possible today, but more than likely you will see the sun out and shining! Warm to say the least for the afternoon hours with highs near 90.. and a few exceeding that.

Sunshine and warm winds will carry us throughout most of the day, so go soak it up because showers return headed into the weekend.

For your Friday, we will start off dry then see showers and storms start to move in for the afternoon and evening hours. Another hot and muggy day.

Rain chances continue through the evening hours into the weekend. Storm chances look better for your Sunday and Monday .

The extended forecast includes more showers for next week and cooler temperatures throughout the Valley.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

