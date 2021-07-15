Duo arrested on multiple drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people from Decatur are facing multiple drug charges after police found them in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and more.

Shannon Turner, 45, was driving with April Hamilton, 40, in the car when they were pulled over by Decatur police. Both Turner and Hamilton had multiple felony warrants with multiple agencies.

During the investigation, police discovered Turner and Hamilton were in possession of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, controlled substance pills, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm.

The Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit responded to the scene and charged Turner and Hamilton with the following charges:

Shannon Turner:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute – methamphetamine and heroin

Certain persons prohibited to carry a firearm

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine and controlled substance pills

Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

Improper turn

Turner was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $15,100 bond.

April Hamilton:

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute – methamphetamine and heroin

Carry pistol without a permit

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine and controlled substance pills

Second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana

Hamilton was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $12,600 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.