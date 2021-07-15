Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Decatur man arrested on stolen property charges

Jeremy Jerell Hayes Jr
Jeremy Jerell Hayes Jr(DPD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Decatur is now behind bars after police found him driving a stolen vehicle.

On July 4, a Decatur resident reported their vehicle was stolen from Fletcher Ave SW.

During the investigation, Jeremy Jerell Hayes Jr., 23, of Decatur, was named a suspect after he was seen driving the stolen vehicle.

A warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property was obtained for Hayes’ arrest.

On July 15, Hayes was located in Decatur and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where the warrant was served. Due to his criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown set his bond at $30,000.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Daniell Parker arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and...
Madison County woman arrested after infant dies from fentanyl exposure
Dennis Greer
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site
Tammy Hand is accused of prescribing medications without a medical license at the Suboxone...
Limestone Co. woman accused of prescribing controlled substance without license says she’s innocent
Madison County Sheriff's Office arrest two men for trafficking fentanyl
MCSO update the latest on Tuesday’s narcotics investigation, arrests in Huntsville
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide

Latest News

Rogersville man dies in Tuesday evening crash on Alabama 99
Murder suspect returned to Decatur from South Carolina
Murder suspect returned to Decatur from South Carolina
Rhonda Carlson's next hearing set for September 23
Rhonda Carlson's next hearing set for September 23
Sheriff Mike Blakely jury selection continues Thursday
Sheriff Mike Blakely jury selection continues Thursday