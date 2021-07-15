Decatur man arrested on stolen property charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from Decatur is now behind bars after police found him driving a stolen vehicle.

On July 4, a Decatur resident reported their vehicle was stolen from Fletcher Ave SW.

During the investigation, Jeremy Jerell Hayes Jr., 23, of Decatur, was named a suspect after he was seen driving the stolen vehicle.

A warrant for first-degree receiving stolen property was obtained for Hayes’ arrest.

On July 15, Hayes was located in Decatur and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility where the warrant was served. Due to his criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Brown set his bond at $30,000.

