Crime of the Week: Porch pirates at it again

By Trent Butler
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, the Crime Stoppers are hoping you can help them with some heavy lifting by giving them a tip about a porch pirate who doesn’t seem to like heavy packages.

A woman was seen snatching a package off someone’s porch. Yet, her pace slows down when she realizes this box is too heavy! So, she hands it off to an accomplice. Take a good look here. Do you recognize these package pluckers? If you do, a reward of up to four figures could be in your future.

If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

