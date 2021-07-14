Wednesday Afternoon Showers

Afternoon showers and storms possible for your Wednesday. Isolated in nature, so not every one will see rain today. Warm for the rest of your day with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

We will break away from the rain briefly for the evening hours and portions of your Thursday. Rain will not hold off for too long with afternoon/evening storms trucking through for Thursday.

Hot and humid going into the end of your week with more storms scheduled for the weekend.

The extended forecast shows cooler temperatures with more rain for next week!

