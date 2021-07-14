Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Rhonda Carlson back in court on Thursday

By Tiffany Thompson
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rhonda Carlson is accused of working together with her husband Christopher Henderson to kill his other pregnant wife and her family.

A few weeks ago a jury found Henderson guilty and recommended he be put to death, but where do things stand with Carlson?

During Henderson’s trial, prosecuting attorneys talked about a deal they made. They said for her truthful testimony the death penalty will be off the table for her, and instead, she will plead guilty, but it’s important to note she hasn’t officially pleaded yet.

She’s set for a status conference or arraignment for tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. When Carlson took the stand just a few weeks ago to testify against her husband she said she helped plan the alleged murders in advance, but she maintained she didn’t participate in the actual killings. Instead, she says she drove Henderson to the house where the victims were found and brought a gas can. Authorities said the family was killed and the Madison County home was set on fire back in 2015.

As far as what will happen in the upcoming proceedings that’s to be determined. We will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville
Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide
Jury selection continues on Tuesday for Limestone County Sheriff
UPDATE: Media now allowed into jury selection in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial

Latest News

Media allowed in jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
New motion allows media inside for Limestone Co. Sheriff jury selection
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Get ready for Alabama’s back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
Happy Wednesday! Don’t put the umbrella away for good, but there is a better chance you won’t...
Hot & humid day ahead with chance of isolated storms
East Lawrence selects John Smith as new softball coach
East Lawrence selects John Smith as new softball coach