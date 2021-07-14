Rhonda Carlson back in court on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rhonda Carlson is accused of working together with her husband Christopher Henderson to kill his other pregnant wife and her family.

A few weeks ago a jury found Henderson guilty and recommended he be put to death, but where do things stand with Carlson?

During Henderson’s trial, prosecuting attorneys talked about a deal they made. They said for her truthful testimony the death penalty will be off the table for her, and instead, she will plead guilty, but it’s important to note she hasn’t officially pleaded yet.

She’s set for a status conference or arraignment for tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. When Carlson took the stand just a few weeks ago to testify against her husband she said she helped plan the alleged murders in advance, but she maintained she didn’t participate in the actual killings. Instead, she says she drove Henderson to the house where the victims were found and brought a gas can. Authorities said the family was killed and the Madison County home was set on fire back in 2015.

As far as what will happen in the upcoming proceedings that’s to be determined. We will keep you updated.

