Suspended police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURTIS BAY, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police said a Baltimore police officer has been charged with murder in the death of his teenaged stepson.

The 15-year-old’s body was found in upstairs attic crawlspace last week.

Police say the death of Dasan Jones was ruled a homicide by asphyxiation.

Suspended officer Eric Banks has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

Banks had been in custody since he was charged with trying to disarm a police officer after Jones’ body was found.

His wife’s request for a protective order was granted the same day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

