Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo boosts White House youth vaccine push

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Olivia Rodrigo wants people to know that the COVID-19 vaccines are “good 4 u.”

The 18-year-old pop star and internet sensation was at the White House on Wednesday to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of the administration’s efforts to encourage younger Americans to roll up their sleeves and get a coronavirus shot.

Rodrigo, who rose to fame as a Disney Channel star, was set to tape a joint social media message with the president and the nation’s top infectious disease expert on Wednesday afternoon. She also made an appearance at the start of the daily White House press briefing “to help spread the message of the importance of youth vaccination.”

“It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated,” she said. She encouraged people to use https://vaccines.gov to find their nearest vaccination clinic and access information about the vaccines.

Rodrigo’s visit comes as the Biden administration is focusing its efforts on turning out people ages 12 to 27 to get a shot. While these younger Americans are at lower risk of serious outcomes or death from the coronavirus, the White House says the only way to be completely safe — and to protect their families — is to get a shot.

As the highly transmissible delta variant surges in communities with lower vaccination rates, the administration sees vaccinating the highly mobile age cohort as critical to slowing the now-dominant strain’s spread.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison County Sheriff's Office arrest two men for trafficking fentanyl
WATCH LIVE: MCSO update the latest on Tuesday’s narcotics investigation, arrests in Huntsville
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide
Dennis Greer
ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site

Latest News

These bears cooled off at Pope Beach at South Lake Tahoe, California.
Mama bear, cubs go for a swim
Day 3 of Jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Day 3 of Jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
Fentanyl trafficking arrests
Fentanyl trafficking arrests
Housing authority to receive fund for blighted homes in Sheffield
Housing authority to receive fund for blighted homes in Sheffield
Britney Spears is not expected to speak again at the afternoon hearing, in which all the...
Britney Spears can hire own lawyer in conservatorship case