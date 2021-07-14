Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple crews on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville
Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide
Jury selection continues on Tuesday for Limestone County Sheriff
UPDATE: Media now allowed into jury selection in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial

Latest News

Media allowed in jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
New motion allows media inside for Limestone Co. Sheriff jury selection
Rhonda Carlson returns to court this week
Rhonda Carlson back in court on Thursday
Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges
Penelakut Island, off the coast of British Columbia, was the site of an indigenous boarding...
160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada