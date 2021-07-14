Deals
Marshall County Sheriff's Office donates bullet proof vests to Grant PD

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office donates bullet proof vests to Grant PD
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office donates bullet proof vests to Grant PD(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office presented the Grant Police Department with new bulletproof vests.

The National Fraternal Order of Police presented GPD with the vests on Tuesday.

“This program is just a small part of what the FOP really does. And it’s our way of helping keep officers safe,” said Vice President of Alabama State FOP Ron Leek.

MCSO said the Fraternal Order Of Police supports officers when funding becomes an issue.

