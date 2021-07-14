Mark your calendars: Dates set for HydroFest 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HydroFest 2021 was a major success and leaders with Marshall County Tourism and Sports have announced it will be back in 2022!

The event rang in hundreds of thousands of dollars and more than 10,000 people showed up.

The races are scheduled to return June 25 and June 26, 2022. According to Katy Norton, president of Marshall County Tourism and Sports, tickets for HydroFest 2021 were bought in 31 states and even Canada. Norton also noted, HydroFest social media pages gained incredible traction with more than 70,000 comments, likes and shares within the three months of active ticket sales.

In a press release sent to WAFF, Norton further said she is very grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors and rescue squads who made the event possible.

If you missed HydroFest 2021, you still have a chance to check it out! A 30-minute special with highlights will air on Fox Southeast Sports. That air date is coming soon.

Additional details about the 2022 race will be released in the fall.

