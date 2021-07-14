Man charged with murder following Huntsville shooting investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested in connection to a Huntsville homicide investigation.

Huntsville police charged Devontae Sherrod Moore, 27, with murder following a shooting that happened on Monday, July 12. Officers were called to the scene on Indiana Street around 11 p.m. Monday night where they found Kentonio Perkins, 22, shot to death.

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators say they believe the incident stemmed from a fight.

Moore was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

