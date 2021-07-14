Deals
Madison County woman arrested after an infant died from fentanyl exposure

Jamie Daniell Parker arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment to a child(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a one-year-old died last week after being exposed to fentanyl at Madison County residence.

During a press conference on Tuesday, deputies explained why fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug.

The MCSO confirmed they responded to an infant who was unresponsive on July 10. After searching the apartment the infant was in, deputies found fentanyl.

The infant was transported to the hospital and placed on life support. The infant died two days later from fentanyl exposure.

The one-year-old’s grandmother, Jammie Daniell Parker, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and chemical endangerment of a child.

