Huntsville Parks & Recreation hosting free financial planning seminar for middle, high school students

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - None of us know exactly what life will throw at us next.

That’s why always having a plan could pay off down the road. That is the message for middle and high school students when it comes to financial and economic literacy.

Tuesday and Thursday, folks from Huntsville’s Park and Recreation Department will host a workshop just for area youth.

It’s a chance to get some helpful tips to set your student up for success.

“If you lose your job you have to have a plan. You have to have money set aside that will allow you to survive three to six months. So along those lines, you have to be able to know how to save money,” says Dean Noblitt.

The program is free and is happening Wednesday and Thursday from 11 to noon at the Mark Russell Recreation Center in Owens Cross Roads.

