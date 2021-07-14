Hot & humid day ahead with chance of isolated storms

Happy Wednesday! Don’t put the umbrella away for good, but there is a better chance you won’t need it today!

Warm and muggy again to start the day today and that is leading to some fog in some spots as well. On top of that, we have a few left-over showers that have skirted to the north, but we are mainly dry. However, those showers have left boundaries across the Valley that could bring an isolated storm or two later today. Overall, it will be a quieter day for most of us with a mix of sun and clouds and warmer temperatures. That sun does mean that high temperatures will most likely reach the upper 80s across the Valley with a few spots possibly climbing into the low 90s. Those that see storms will be slightly cooler, but those are not as likely today. Humidity will stay high though, which means feels like temperatures into the low to mid-90s for most of the Valley.

Thursday looks very similar, with isolated storms, heat, and humidity. Enjoy this “quieter” pattern while you can because it looks like we will see more storm activity for the weekend. Storms pick back up on Friday and we will have rain and storm potential through the weekend. While it doesn’t look like a complete washout, we will battle storms on and off for most of the weekend with rain possible both Saturday and Sunday as well. Temperatures will be dependent on the sun and the rain, but it looks more likely that we will stay into the low to mid-80s.

