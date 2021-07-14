Health officials urge students to get vaccinated in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, Marshall County School leaders are urging students 12 and older to get vaccinated before the school year.

About a dozen students came out to Kate Duncan Smith DAR School to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Family Nurse Practitioner Nell Hannon said it’s important for students to get vaccinated because COVID cases have started increasing again.

“They are susceptible to the virus as well as anybody else, and they’ve already missed so much of the past two years that we really need to have these vaccinations in arms. Our numbers are going up in Marshall County as well as in the entire state,” said Hannon.

Hannon said currently, the vaccination rate in Marshall County is 31 percent.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, 4 out of 290 COVID patients in Alabama Hospital are pediatric patients.

Hannon says this is concerning because the new Delta variant is making its way across the country, including Alabama.

“It’s more contagious and the doctors I work with have said they have not seen it this bad. People that go on ventilators, usually have a good chance of coming off of them. With this, the chances are very slim, and that’s not worth it to have somebody that dies because of not having a vaccine,” said Hannon.

There will be two more vaccine clinics this week, with the next one being at the Asbury Campus on Wednesday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lunchroom.

