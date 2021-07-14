Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Health officials urge students to get vaccinated in Marshall County

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - This week, Marshall County School leaders are urging students 12 and older to get vaccinated before the school year.

About a dozen students came out to Kate Duncan Smith DAR School to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Family Nurse Practitioner Nell Hannon said it’s important for students to get vaccinated because COVID cases have started increasing again.

“They are susceptible to the virus as well as anybody else, and they’ve already missed so much of the past two years that we really need to have these vaccinations in arms. Our numbers are going up in Marshall County as well as in the entire state,” said Hannon.

Hannon said currently, the vaccination rate in Marshall County is 31 percent.

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, 4 out of 290 COVID patients in Alabama Hospital are pediatric patients.

Hannon says this is concerning because the new Delta variant is making its way across the country, including Alabama.

“It’s more contagious and the doctors I work with have said they have not seen it this bad. People that go on ventilators, usually have a good chance of coming off of them. With this, the chances are very slim, and that’s not worth it to have somebody that dies because of not having a vaccine,” said Hannon.

There will be two more vaccine clinics this week, with the next one being at the Asbury Campus on Wednesday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lunchroom.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos
Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation
Large power outage in Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to central Huntsville
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.
Multiple crews on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville
Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville

Latest News

Two swimmers rescued in Morgan County
Two swimmers rescued in Morgan County
One arrested in Huntsville drug arrest
One arrested in Huntsville drug arrest
Alder Springs Community Center
New storm shelter coming to Alder Springs community
Land Development Dispute in Huntsville
Land Development Dispute in Huntsville