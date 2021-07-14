Former UNA great to visit Huntsville July 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UNA All-American, and Harlon Hill Trophy winner Will Hall will visit North Alabama July 28. Hall, the first year Head Coach at Southern Miss will be on the Southern Miss Unmasked Introductory Tour July 28th.

The event takes place at the Redstone Arsenal Gateway Conference Center from 5:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. Admission to this event is free and complimentary appetizers will be provided. The event is free, but requires registration. For additional information, please contact the Alumni Association at 601.266.5013 or alumni@usm.edu.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.southernmissalumni.com/s/995/bp18/interior.aspx?sid=995&gid=1&pgid=2813&cid=4822

