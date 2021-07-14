Former foster parent going to Lauderdale County court in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next month, Jenise Spurgeon will be in a Lauderdale County Courtroom facing serious charges.

In addition to all of the child abuse charges, she’s also facing seven counts of human trafficking and five counts of domestic violence by strangulation.

Attorney Tommy James is representing seven foster children who suffered unimaginable abuse.

”These children were tortured, abused physically, abused sexually, raped, they were neglected, just went through hell on earth in this home. Some of them, up to 10 years,” said James.

WAFF was in the courtroom when Daniel Spurgeon pled guilty and was sentenced to 25 years with no chance of parole and 10 years supervised probation.

On August 16th, Jenise Spurgeon will be in court, facing a long list of charges.

Attorney Tommy James says the Department of Human Resources should have seen the signs and got involved. He wants the department to pay the price.

“They’re just not getting the job done. How they missed my clients in the civil case in this matter while going through torture, rape, neglect, having no dental care, no medical care, the Spurgeon’s weren’t feeding these children, they went through hell and they’ll never be the same. They’re affected by this every day, they’ll never be the same, because DHR did not do their job,’ said James.

Attorney Tommy James is asking for $25 million for each of the seven kids.

We’ll be in the Lauderdale County Courtroom next month when this case gets underway.

