ESCAPEE ALERT: Work release inmate on the run from north Alabama job site

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who left a work release job site Wednesday morning.

Dennis Greer was assigned to work at Decatur Recycling but left the job site around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday according to ADOC.

Greer is an inmate from the the North Alabama Community Work Center in Morgan County.

He’s serving a 25-year-sentence on theft of property and robbery charges according to the Department of Corrections website.

Greer is 5′9″ and 230 lbs, he’s 50-years-old.

