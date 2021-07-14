Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Construction dispute over vacant lot in Huntsville continues

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fight over what to do with a plot of land in Kirkwood Heights in Huntsville is now taking a legal turn.

READ MORE:

Kirkwood Heights residents upset about proposal to split vacant lot in half

Residents in the Piedmont and Kirkwood Heights neighborhood are upset with a home developer, Trevor Cole.

Cole wants to take a .42 vacant plot of land and build two homes on it. Residents say this breaks neighborhood covenants and they want just a single home built on the land.

The residents and their attorney, Paul Killian, filed a lawsuit to halt Cole’s development.

”We reached an agreement between Mr. Cole and my clients that there will be no vote tomorrow by the Planning Commission,” says Killian.

“This code provision allows the Planning Commission to basically table or continue consideration of the proposed plat until after the litigation has been resolved. We will move into litigation at this point. The judge will make a final decision on whether the restrictions apply.”

Now, Killigan says the court will have a status conference within the next few weeks. That’s when we will have a better idea of when this may all be resolved.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jose Luis Gutierrez Ramos
Man fatally shot identified in Toney homicide investigation
Large power outage in Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities working to restore power to central Huntsville
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Multiple crews on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville
Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.

Latest News

The school bus requirement was dropped after the budget proviso passed.
Athens City School parents want bus transportation for high school
Free financial lessons with Huntsville Parks & Rec
Huntsville Parks & Recreation hosting free financial planning seminar for middle, high school students
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
New Johnson & Johnson warning
WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
Students, parents want better bus transportation for Athens High School