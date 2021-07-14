Construction dispute over vacant lot in Huntsville continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The fight over what to do with a plot of land in Kirkwood Heights in Huntsville is now taking a legal turn.

Residents in the Piedmont and Kirkwood Heights neighborhood are upset with a home developer, Trevor Cole.

Cole wants to take a .42 vacant plot of land and build two homes on it. Residents say this breaks neighborhood covenants and they want just a single home built on the land.

The residents and their attorney, Paul Killian, filed a lawsuit to halt Cole’s development.

”We reached an agreement between Mr. Cole and my clients that there will be no vote tomorrow by the Planning Commission,” says Killian.

“This code provision allows the Planning Commission to basically table or continue consideration of the proposed plat until after the litigation has been resolved. We will move into litigation at this point. The judge will make a final decision on whether the restrictions apply.”

Now, Killigan says the court will have a status conference within the next few weeks. That’s when we will have a better idea of when this may all be resolved.

