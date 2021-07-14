Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENELAKUT ISLAND, British Columbia (CNN) - A survivor’s story is offering insight after 160 unmarked graves were found at a residential school in Canada.

The Penelakut tribe chief said the remains were discovered on British Columbia’s Penelakut Island, where the Kuper Island Industrial School educated indigenous students from 1890 to 1975.

This comes after similar findings at other indigenous boarding schools with a reputation for abuse in Canada, including an estimated 215 unmarked graves found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Former Kuper Island student Eddy Charlie said he remembers seeing more and more empty beds and lunchroom seats, but he said he’s shocked at the discovery.

“As a student, I used to sit in the cafeteria and see the empty tables and wonder where all the students were disappearing to,” he said. “And when we were going up to our living unit, I used to see a few beds, and I got really curious where the boys were going to because I knew they weren’t letting any of us go home. So … and then when I got the news about the 160 graves found on Kuper Island, I stopped wondering. I knew where they were now.”

The discovery includes 39 more bodies at the school than records had suggested.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Multiple crews on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville
Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.
An investigation is underway after a body was found in Huntsville this week
Huntsville police investigating a homicide
Jury selection continues on Tuesday for Limestone County Sheriff
UPDATE: Media now allowed into jury selection in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial

Latest News

Media allowed in jury selection for Sheriff Mike Blakely trial
New motion allows media inside for Limestone Co. Sheriff jury selection
Rhonda Carlson returns to court this week
Rhonda Carlson back in court on Thursday
Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal