Wayne Farms hiring for hundreds of open positions; offering $1500 sign-on bonus

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Companies all over the valley are boosting pay and offering sign-on bonuses to help fill a huge gap in open positions.

Wayne Farms in Decatur and Albertville is one of them.

Between the production plants in Decatur and Albertville and the harvest site in Decatur, there are over 500 jobs available.

3.5 million; that’s how many pounds of prepared chicken and sausage Wayne Farms in Decatur distributes each week.

You can find their products at the grocery store and from fast-food chains across the country.

Wayne Farms just bumped up hourly pay rates to help fill hundreds of open positions in Decatur.

“They’re very competitive from an industry standpoint and an area standpoint,” Heath Loyd, the senior director of operations for prepared foods said.

In Decatur, starting pay ranges from $14.50 to $17.65 an hour, with a $1,500 sign-on bonus.

The sign-on bonus is paid over 90 days in three $500 increments.

“We can teach you the chicken side. We’re looking for people who are motivated and just are good humans who want to provide for their families. It’s a career opportunity,” Loyd said.

Loyd tells us, the company prides itself on the positive culture it has created.

“It’s a company that cares about the people, that cares about the service that we’re providing to our customers, the quality of the work environment that we’re in and we have a reputation in the industry that says that,” he explained.

Right now, the company is hiring for production plants in Decatur and Albertville and for a harvest site where the chickens are slaughtered.

“We have perfect attendance programs, we have sign-on bonuses to the tune of $1,500. We have a lot of benefits from a medical standpoint. We have a family and employee medical facility,” Loyd said.

Loyd says promoting from within is a policy the company takes seriously.

“We have a lot of people including myself who have been in this business since we were 18 and we’ve been able to grow and grow within Wayne Farms,” he said.

Click here to view the openings for Decatur and Albertville.

The company is doing open interviews starting next week,

