Two swimmers rescued from Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two swimmers are now safe after they were reported missing at Johnson Landing in Valhermoso Springs.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, two swimmers were reported to be caught in the river current Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies say one man was pulled from the water first, and a woman was rescued about 15 minutes later. Both swimmers are safely onboard and no other swimmers are at risk.
