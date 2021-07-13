Scattered storms possible once again today with a drier pattern ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again track across north Alabama and middle Tennessee through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds will be possible. It will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Overnight we expect a few passing showers and lows around 70. Wednesday and Thursday we are forecasting a return to pop-up, isolated, afternoon t-storms. Temperatures will warm closer to 90 degrees both days as we will have more sunshine.

Scattered afternoon storms will return Friday and also over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.