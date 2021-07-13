Scattered storms possible once again today with a drier pattern ahead

Happy Tuesday! One more day of rain before we may get a few days of a break!

It is dry but muggy to start off the day today. Today will be a bit warmer than what we saw on Monday as there will be a bit more sunshine through the middle of the day today. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 80s. As the upper-level low-pressure system exits to our north we will see some showers and storms fire up here during the afternoon. That will bring some areas periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Not everyone will see rain today, but those that do can expect to pick up a quick quarter to half-inch of rain. Winds today should be breezy once again as well, gusting from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

After today our chance at storms looks like it will go down drastically for the middle of the week. Both Wednesday and Thursday will bring temperatures into the mid to upper 80s, possibly the low 90s. Humidity will remain high, making our heat index feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. The “feels like” temperatures may make the mid-90s both days. While our chance at storms won’t be zero either day, the potential is low. There is still a possibility of a few pop-up storms both Wednesday and Thursday, but they will be very hit or miss. A more active pattern sets up on Friday with better rain potential day by day into the weekend.

