Old hospital in Fort Payne set to undergo demolition

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - For years, the old hospital in Fort Payne has been an eyesore in the community.

But that problem is about to be solved. The building is set for demolition.

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said the city purchased this property last week. For more than ten years, the old hospital on Forest Street in Fort Payne has remained vacant.

But, tearing it down was a costly proposition due to hazards inside the building. Now, thanks to a $450,000 demolition plans are full-steam ahead.

Most importantly, Mayor Baine said he’s happy to get rid of the unsightly; and unsafe structure.

“We’ve got people staying in on the inside at times in the old hospital and there is asbestos inside the hospital We didn’t want to come in and take over the hospital and put that burden on our taxpayers to say ok it is going to cost x amount of dollars to get rid of it and that will be taxing on our taxpayers,” said Baine.

Mayor Baine said demolition should happen in the next 60 days.

He said a public meeting will also be held at a later date; for input on what to do with the property once the hospital is gone.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

