Northeast Alabama Community College, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office offer Ready to Work inmate program

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Inmates in Dekalb County are getting the chance to get their lives on track before they’re released from jail.

It’s thanks to a partnership with Northeast Alabama Community College. Before the pandemic, instructors at Northeast Alabama Community College were busy getting inmates prepared for life outside the jail.

Ready to work is an eight-week certification program that teaches soft workforce skills.

Inmate Sherry Freeman is enrolled in the program has received more than a dozen certificates.

“I was a career criminal, drugs, I didn’t care about anything like this, or jobs. I have been coming to this jail for many years, and it was a revolving door. I’ve been to prison three times, and this right here has given me hope, and I’m not going to have to struggle when looking for a job,” said Freeman.

Inside the multipurpose room at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is where inmates are hard at work, twice a week working to earn their certifications.

Sheriff Nick Welden said so far, more than 50 inmates have already graduated from the program.

“It’s a second opportunity that people get here in jail that I think is very needed to start everyday life after they are released,” said Welden.

As for Freeman, she said she is thankful for this second chance.

“I want to be able to go out and help people like me and show that if I can change anybody can change, and I want to thank God because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Welden.

Currently, there are 16 inmates in the Ready to Work program.

