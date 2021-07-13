Deals
New storm shelter coming to Alder Springs community

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALDER SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents in Alder Springs will soon have a safe space during severe storms.

Residents in Alder Springs have wanted a tornado shelter for years. Now, it’s finally happening thanks to a land donation and a grant from FEMA.

“It’s a lot of elderly people here, it’s a lot of people that have lived here all of their life, and we have a lot of trailers and older homes. A lot of them don’t have storm shelters, and Albertville has been in a tornado alley for many years. We just want to look out for the people around us,” said Shelia Banks, vice-president of the Alder Springs community watch group.

Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said the nearest storm shelter is in Asbury, which is about 10 miles away.

She said ideally, storm shelters should be within 5 miles of the community they’re meant to serve.

“This is an area where we see the spin-up type of tornadoes that actually startup in that area and then touched down in DeKalb County, so it’s a very volatile area,” said McBurnett.

Residents will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss that storm shelter and to answer your questions.

The new shelter is at the Community Center on Hustleville Road in Alder Springs.

