Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville

Multiple crews on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville police, HEMSI and firefighters responded to a scene on Mastin Lake Road just after 4 p.m.

Authorities tell WAFF one suspect was arrested after the person attempted to drive away from police, drove off an embankment and hit a gas line of a nearby apartment building, Creekbend Apartments.

Residents of Creekbend had to evacuate but were allowed back in just before 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

WAFF is on the scene and working to get you more details. This is a developing story, stick with WAFF for updates.

