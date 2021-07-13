Narcotics investigation underway after driver hits gas line in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a narcotics investigation in Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville police, HEMSI and firefighters responded to a scene on Mastin Lake Road just after 4 p.m.

Authorities tell WAFF one suspect was arrested after the person attempted to drive away from police, drove off an embankment and hit a gas line of a nearby apartment building, Creekbend Apartments.

Residents of Creekbend had to evacuate but were allowed back in just before 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

