More storms on the way.

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are tracking across north Alabama and middle Tennessee.  Locally heavy rain, strong gusty winds and frequent lightning can be expected with the stronger storms.  It will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.  Storms will slowly fade away into the evening hours. Overnight we expect a few passing showers and lows around 70.  Wednesday and Thursday we are forecasting a return to pop-up, isolated, afternoon t-storms.  Temperatures will warm closer to 90 degrees both days as we will have more sunshine.  Scattered afternoon storms will return Friday and also over the weekend.  Have a great day!

