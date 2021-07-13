Limestone County residents weigh in on Blakley trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens residents have been vocal on their beliefs about whether Sheriff Mike Blakely is guilty or innocent.

Mike Blakely, the longest-serving sheriff in the state of Alabama is facing multiple theft and ethics charges. In August 2019, Blakely was indicted on a total of 11 charges in a case brought by the Alabama Attorney General’s office.

On July 12, we’re told jury selection started for Blakely’s trial. Journalists were not allowed in the courtroom, so we reached out to the residents Blakely has served for over 35 years.

“People are just tired of seeing all of this junk going on, and nothing is truly being done about it, ” says Athens resident, Charles Wagner.

Others give Blakely their full support.

“He is a democrat and he is in a completely Republican-controlled part if the state and the man wins every time,” says Athens Resident Seth Williams.

Wagner says he works closely with law enforcement in the area as a taxi driver for military and first responders. But-

“No one is above the law. If he is going and doing these things and they have the evidence and can prove it? Then he needs to be held accountable. for what he is doing,” says Wagner.

Williams says Sheriff Blakely is the best option for the residents of Limestone County.

“Who else would you have run this? He knows everyone. I don’t know who would take over if he were to leave,” says Williams.

Wagner says these criminal charges are not in the character of Athens.

“There are too many things going on in the world and we don’t need this kind of stuff going on in our hometown,” says Wagner.

Williams added nobody would work harder for the county than Blakely.

“He was even working while his wife was dying. I don’t know what more you can ask of a public servant,” says Williams.

