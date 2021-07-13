Jury selection continues on Tuesday in Sheriff Mike Blakely’s trial

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jury selection in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is scheduled to continue on Tuesday.

Blakely is facing theft and ethics charges in the trial that started on July 12. The process of jury selection is expected to take several days, especially with a big jury pool.

At the beginning of jury selection on Monday, WAFF 48 was told media would not be allowed inside to watch the selection process.

WAFF 48′s legal team submitted a request for WAFF 48 to have access to all phases of this trial, including jury selection. As of last check WAFF 48′s legal team has not heard back yet.

Prosecutors allege Blakely misused campaign funds, used sheriff’s office funds to take loans, and solicited money from his employees. Blakely has pleaded not guilty, but he is facing 11 charges.

Stay tuned to this story on Tuesday for future updates.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.