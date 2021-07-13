Deals
Huntsville ranks 3rd as the best place to live in the U.S.

Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.
Huntsville, Alabama, USA park and downtown cityscape at twilight.(Sean Pavone | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The rocket city is on top again! Huntsville ranked third in the 25 best places to live in the U.S. for 2021-2022.

The U.S. News and World Report said the 25 cities selected offer the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living and quality of life.

The city of Huntsville jumped up 12 spots as it was ranked number 15 in 2020. The reason behind that jump is the strong job market in the midst of rising unemployment issues across the country.

The article by U.S. News also states Huntsville is the most affordable place to live out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the country. Click here for more information on the 25 best places to live in the U.S.

